Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 8/11/2017 6:30 PM

Michigan's Perry reinstated to football team

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan says wide receiver Grant Perry has been reinstated to full participation with the football team.

Perry pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an October confrontation outside an East Lansing bar.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Friday that the university and athletic department have closely followed Perry's legal situation and he "has met every institutional expectation."

Perry was suspended from the team and according to Manuel was "only recently allowed to participate in summer conditioning prior to the start of fall camp." Manuel says the athletic department conducted a review following the end of the legal process and determined that Perry would be reinstated.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account