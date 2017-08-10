Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/10/2017 6:19 PM

Goodell attends 1st Patriots game since 'Deflategate'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads his team onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads his team onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is watching the Patriots' exhibition opener.

It's his first game in New England since suspending quarterback Tom Brady in the scandal that came to be known as "Deflategate."

Goodell was in Patriots owner Robert Kraft's luxury suite as the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars started, according to a photograph posted on Twitter by The Boston Globe. Patriots spokesman Stacey James confirmed to The Associated Press that Goodell was at the game.

Goodell suspended Brady four games after an NFL investigation concluded that he conspired to use illegally underinflated footballs in the 2015 AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts.

New England fans rallied to their quarterback's defense and lashed out at Goodell for the harsh penalty that was based on dubious evidence. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl anyway - Brady's fifth.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account