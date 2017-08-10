Breaking News Bar
 
White Sox
updated: 8/10/2017 10:24 PM

Moncada plays the hero as White Sox beat Astros 3-2 in 11

  • Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) celebrates with teammate Jose Abreu, back, after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

  • Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia celebrates while scoring on Yoan Moncada's single in the 11th inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2.

  • Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

  • Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

  • Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada center, is welcomed by teammates Avisail Garcia (26) and Omar Narvaez (38) after hitting an RBI single to defeat the Houston Astros 3-2 in the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

  • Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a Marwin Gonzalez double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

  • Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick (6) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

  • Houston Astros starter Brad Peacock delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

  • Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty

By MATT SCHOCH
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Rookie Yoan Moncada tied the game with a home run in the ninth inning and then drove home the winning run in the 11th to lift Chicago past Houston 3-2 on Thursday night, as the American League's worst team swept a three-game series from its best.

Leury Garcia led off the 11th by hitting a single past a diving second baseman Jose Altuve, and then advanced to second after right fielder Josh Reddick bobbled the ball. Then, on the second pitch from reliever Francis Martes, Moncada knocked a single past a diving Altuve again for the game-winner.

Earlier, Moncada, the top White Sox top prospect, connected against Astros closer Ken Giles for his second career home run. It was the third blown save of the season for Giles, who has converted 22.

Martes (4-2) struck out all three batters he faced in the 10th inning, but allowed the pair of hits in the 11th.

David Holmberg (2-3) got the last out of the 11th to earn the win. Carlos Rodon threw his third straight quality start without earning a win.

Rodon, a left-hander, tied a career-high with eight innings pitched, striking out four and allowing two runs on nine hits. Jake Petricka, Tyler Clippard, Brad Goldberg and Holmberg combined to hold the Astros scoreless over the last three innings.

Houston right-hander Brad Peacock struck out five and gave up one run and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

