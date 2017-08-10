NYC armory has a different weapon in its arsenal now: music

NEW YORK -- The Park Avenue Armory has a different kind of weapon in its arsenal these days: music.

The massive Manhattan brick building housed the first militia answering Abraham Lincoln's call for troops to fight slave-owning states. On Friday, the armory hosts an African-American tenor singing songs and talking about what it's like to be a black man in America today.

Lawrence Brownlee grew up with gospel in Youngstown, Ohio. He's now one of the world's top classical singers on stages from Carnegie Hall to those in London, Paris, Moscow and elsewhere. But the Niceville, Florida, resident hasn't forgotten his heritage.

The Armory concert by the Grammy-nominated artist starts with classical pieces, followed by a discussion touching on the topic of "Black Lives Matter," with accompanying songs.

