Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/10/2017 10:56 PM

NYC armory has a different weapon in its arsenal now: music

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The Park Avenue Armory has a different kind of weapon in its arsenal these days: music.

The massive Manhattan brick building housed the first militia answering Abraham Lincoln's call for troops to fight slave-owning states. On Friday, the armory hosts an African-American tenor singing songs and talking about what it's like to be a black man in America today.

Lawrence Brownlee grew up with gospel in Youngstown, Ohio. He's now one of the world's top classical singers on stages from Carnegie Hall to those in London, Paris, Moscow and elsewhere. But the Niceville, Florida, resident hasn't forgotten his heritage.

The Armory concert by the Grammy-nominated artist starts with classical pieces, followed by a discussion touching on the topic of "Black Lives Matter," with accompanying songs.

____

Online:

Park Avenue Armory: https://armoryonpark.org

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account