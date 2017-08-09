Breaking News Bar
 
Steelers WR Bryant cleared to practice

Associated Press
PITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is a step closer to returning to the league full time.

General manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday night that Bryant has been cleared to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games.

Bryant missed the entire 2016 season while serving a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Bryant was conditionally reinstated by the league in April, and he took part in organized team activities and minicamp.

When Bryant arrived at Saint Vincent College for Pittsburgh's training camp last month, he was informed by the league that he could not practice or play until some conditions of his reinstatement were met.

Bryant has spent the early days of camp working out on an adjacent field away from his teammates during practice.

