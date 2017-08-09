Syrian Kurds: 17 Indonesians who escaped IS leave Syria

BEIRUT -- A Syrian Kurdish official and a spokeswoman say 17 Indonesians who had joined the Islamic State group in Raqqa have been handed over to representatives of their country.

Omar Alloush says the Indonesian nationals included men, women and children. They were handed over on Tuesday at a Syria-Iraq border crossing. They had been asking to be sent back home.

Spokeswoman Nisreen Abdullah from the Women's Protection Units also on Wednesday confirmed the handover.

The identities of the Indonesians were not immediately available.

An Indonesian family of 17 last month recounted to the AP in Syria their journey from Jakarta and initial desire to live in IS' self-proclaimed capital.

The women and children were living at a camp run by the Kurdish forces near Raqqa, after they escaped from IS.