Illinois
updated: 8/9/2017 8:49 PM

Agency inspecting all rides at Illinois State Fair

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois officials are conducting routine inspections of all rides at the 2017 state fair to ensure they are safe to operate.

The Illinois Department of Labor's Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division is inspecting more than 65 rides at the fairgrounds in Springfield. The department says no ride will be allowed to run if it doesn't pass the inspection.

The fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 20.

Acting Director Joe Beyer says inspectors also will be making unannounced safety checks throughout the fair.

The department is encouraging fairgoers to follow safety rules and instructions from ride attendants. That includes following minimum height and weight restrictions and using required safety equipment such as lap bars, harnesses and seat belts.

