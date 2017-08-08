Breaking News Bar
 
Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford injures ankle at camp

Associated Press
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas defensive end Tyrone Crawford badly turned his right ankle when he closed in on running back Ezekiel Elliott during practice at training camp, and there was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.

Crawford has started 45 games at end and defensive tackle over the past three seasons since missing all of 2013 after tearing his left Achilles tendon in training camp.

The 27-year-old Crawford was taken to the locker room on a cart after the injury during 11-on-11 work Tuesday, and cornerback Orlando Scandrick slammed his helmet to the ground. Scandrick missed all of 2015 after tearing two ligaments in his right knee late in camp.

The Cowboys already have to open the season without three suspended defensive ends in David Irving (four games), Damontre Moore (two games) and Randy Gregory (likely for the season).

