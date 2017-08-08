Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
posted: 8/8/2017 7:00 AM

HUD's Carson to visit Illinois town hit by housing crisis

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CAIRO, Ill. -- U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit a far southern Illinois community where two public housing complexes are being torn down, forcing hundreds of residents to find new homes.

Carson told The Southern Illinoisan he wants to visit Cairo (KEHR'-oh) to see if anything can be done to "salvage the situation."

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered the buildings demolished earlier this year due to "deplorable living conditions." HUD says the buildings are infested with rodents and bugs and plumbing and heat don't work properly.

About 200 families have been forced to relocate. That's particularly difficult in the town of about 2,600 residents in a rural area and has prompted fears the once-thriving city could be endangered if hundreds of people move elsewhere.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account