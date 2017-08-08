'Despacito' opening doors for Spanish songs on English radio

NEW YORK -- "Despacito" is easily the song of the summer with the success of the hit stretching beyond Spanish-speaking audiences to make it the year's most recognized song in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's No. 1 song, featuring Justin Bieber, is the first mostly Spanish song to top Billboard's Hot 100 since "Macarena" in 1996.
The song's success has helped to propel other Spanish language songs to the top of the charts as well. "Despacito" spent 14 weeks on top of Spotify's global chart until it was supplanted by J. Balvin's "Mi Gente."
The Latin sound can be heard on current English hits such as DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," which samples Santana's "Maria, Maria," and French Montana's "Unforgettable," which has a reggaeton vibe.