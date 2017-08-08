Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 8/8/2017 7:56 AM

'Despacito' opening doors for Spanish songs on English radio

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - This April 27, 2017 file photo shows singers Luis Fonsi, left, and Daddy Yankee during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. The success of their hit song "Despacito," has stretched beyond its Latin audience, becoming the yearâs most recognized song in the United States and other countries, and has opened doors for more Spanish tracks to be played on American radio without English lyrics.

    FILE - This April 27, 2017 file photo shows singers Luis Fonsi, left, and Daddy Yankee during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. The success of their hit song "Despacito," has stretched beyond its Latin audience, becoming the yearâs most recognized song in the United States and other countries, and has opened doors for more Spanish tracks to be played on American radio without English lyrics.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - This April 27, 2017 file photo shows singers Luis Fonsi, left, and Daddy Yankee during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. The success of their hit song "Despacito," has stretched beyond its Latin audience, becoming the yearâs most recognized song in the United States and other countries, and has opened doors for more Spanish tracks to be played on American radio without English lyrics.

    FILE - This April 27, 2017 file photo shows singers Luis Fonsi, left, and Daddy Yankee during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. The success of their hit song "Despacito," has stretched beyond its Latin audience, becoming the yearâs most recognized song in the United States and other countries, and has opened doors for more Spanish tracks to be played on American radio without English lyrics.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - This Feb. 9, 2009 file photo shows Spanish singers Antonio Romero, left, and Rafael Ruiz, better known as Los Del Rio, in Miami Beach, Fla., Their 1996 song "Macarena" became an International hit.

    FILE - This Feb. 9, 2009 file photo shows Spanish singers Antonio Romero, left, and Rafael Ruiz, better known as Los Del Rio, in Miami Beach, Fla., Their 1996 song "Macarena" became an International hit.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - This April 17, 1997 file photo shows members of the Spanish duo "Los Del Rio," Rafael Ruiz, left, and Antonio Romero Monge with their music awards for the World's best-selling latin group and the World's best-selling Spanish recording-artists, during the 1997 World Music Awards in Monaco. Their song "The Macarena" started a world-wide dance craze in 1996.

    FILE - This April 17, 1997 file photo shows members of the Spanish duo "Los Del Rio," Rafael Ruiz, left, and Antonio Romero Monge with their music awards for the World's best-selling latin group and the World's best-selling Spanish recording-artists, during the 1997 World Music Awards in Monaco. Their song "The Macarena" started a world-wide dance craze in 1996.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singer J Balvin performs during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. J Balvin's song, âMi Gente,â a collaboration with Willy Williams, was a big hit this year.

    FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singer J Balvin performs during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. J Balvin's song, âMi Gente,â a collaboration with Willy Williams, was a big hit this year.
    Associated Press

 
By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- "Despacito" is easily the song of the summer with the success of the hit stretching beyond Spanish-speaking audiences to make it the year's most recognized song in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's No. 1 song, featuring Justin Bieber, is the first mostly Spanish song to top Billboard's Hot 100 since "Macarena" in 1996.

The song's success has helped to propel other Spanish language songs to the top of the charts as well. "Despacito" spent 14 weeks on top of Spotify's global chart until it was supplanted by J. Balvin's "Mi Gente."

The Latin sound can be heard on current English hits such as DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," which samples Santana's "Maria, Maria," and French Montana's "Unforgettable," which has a reggaeton vibe.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account