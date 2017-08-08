'Despacito' opening doors for Spanish songs on English radio

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singer J Balvin performs during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. J Balvin's song, âMi Gente,â a collaboration with Willy Williams, was a big hit this year. Associated Press

FILE - This April 17, 1997 file photo shows members of the Spanish duo "Los Del Rio," Rafael Ruiz, left, and Antonio Romero Monge with their music awards for the World's best-selling latin group and the World's best-selling Spanish recording-artists, during the 1997 World Music Awards in Monaco. Their song "The Macarena" started a world-wide dance craze in 1996. Associated Press

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2009 file photo shows Spanish singers Antonio Romero, left, and Rafael Ruiz, better known as Los Del Rio, in Miami Beach, Fla., Their 1996 song "Macarena" became an International hit. Associated Press

FILE - This April 27, 2017 file photo shows singers Luis Fonsi, left, and Daddy Yankee during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. The success of their hit song "Despacito," has stretched beyond its Latin audience, becoming the yearâs most recognized song in the United States and other countries, and has opened doors for more Spanish tracks to be played on American radio without English lyrics. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- "Despacito" is easily the song of the summer with the success of the hit stretching beyond Spanish-speaking audiences to make it the year's most recognized song in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's No. 1 song, featuring Justin Bieber, is the first mostly Spanish song to top Billboard's Hot 100 since "Macarena" in 1996.

The song's success has helped to propel other Spanish language songs to the top of the charts as well. "Despacito" spent 14 weeks on top of Spotify's global chart until it was supplanted by J. Balvin's "Mi Gente."

The Latin sound can be heard on current English hits such as DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," which samples Santana's "Maria, Maria," and French Montana's "Unforgettable," which has a reggaeton vibe.