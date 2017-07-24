Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 7/24/2017 7:00 AM

HIV epidemic 'coming under control' in nation with top rate

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JOHANNESBURG -- The United States government says the HIV epidemic is "coming under control" in the country with the world's highest prevalence of HIV, Swaziland.

Monday's statement by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, says new HIV infections in the tiny southern African country have nearly halved among adults since 2011.

The statement says the southern African nations of Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe also "demonstrate significant progress" toward controlling the epidemic.

The four countries are among 13 nations with the highest HIV rates where PEPFAR has been focusing its efforts.

The White House's 2018 proposed budget would reduce funding by about $1 billion to PEPFAR, which supports anti-retroviral therapy for over 11 million people, many in sub-Saharan Africa.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account