News
updated: 7/24/2017 7:29 AM

The Latest: Charlie Gard's parents withdraw appeal

  • The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2017. The parents of the 11-month old, who has a rare genetic condition and brain damage, are returning to court for the latest stage in their effort to seek permission to take the child to the United States for medical treatment.

  • The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2017. The parents of the 11-month old, who has a rare genetic condition and brain damage, are returning to court for the latest stage in their effort to seek permission to take the child to the United States for medical treatment.

Associated Press
LONDON -- The Latest on the legal battle over critically ill baby Charlie Gard (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are dropping their legal bid to send him to the United States for experimental treatment.

Lawyer Grant Armstrong says Chris Gard and Connie Yates are withdrawing their appeal to court orders saying Charlie's treatment should end.

The couple cried at London's High Court on Monday as their lawyer said time had run out for 11-month-old Charlie.

The couple has been fighting court rulings saying their son's life support should be withdrawn.

___

9:40 a.m.

The parents of a critically ill infant are returning to court for the latest stage in their effort to seek permission to take the child to the United States for medical treatment.

Britain's High Court is considering new evidence in the case of Charlie Gard. The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.

Doctors say that the treatment won't help and could cause the child pain.

The judge has scheduled a two-day hearing to consider fresh evidence, after the doctor who was to conduct the treatment came to London to evaluate the child.

Last week Great Ormond Street Hospital told the parents that a report on the latest scan of Charlie's brain made for "sad reading."

