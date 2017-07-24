Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Indiana pharmacy hopes to combat opioid epidemic

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- A pharmacy in Indiana hopes to fight against the state's opioid epidemic by keeping better control of prescriptions and discouraging drug thieves.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2tDIysE ) reports that Denver-based health care company Cordant Health Solutions opened a controlled substance pharmacy in Indianapolis in October.

The pharmacy and its address aren't open to the public. Physicians send in prescriptions, which are then checked in the state's prescription drug database. The pharmacy then delivers the medication to the patient's home or work.

The company has stopped at least 300 prescriptions so far this year after the provider changed treatment or a patient was suspected of drug abuse.

The Franciscan Physician Network signed a contract with Cordant in April. The network has 65 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in central Indiana.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

