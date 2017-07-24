Breaking News Bar
 
Jordan release security footage of shooting of 3 US troops

Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan -- Jordan's military has released security camera footage of a shooting last year in which a Jordanian soldier killed three U.S. military trainers at the entrance to an air base in the kingdom.

The video had previously been shown to the families of the U.S. Army Green Berets by U.S. law enforcement but had not been made public until Monday.

The footage confirmed descriptions previously given by the relatives. It shows the U.S. convoy coming under fire at the entrance to the base. Two figures, presumably U.S. troops, are seen exiting their vehicles to take cover. They raise their hands and wave, but the shooting continues.

Another figure, according to past descriptions the Jordanian, chases them and keeps shooting.

A Jordanian court has sentenced him to life in prison.

