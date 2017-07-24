Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/24/2017 11:55 AM

U2's Bono meets French President Macron to discuss poverty

  • Founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono makes a signe as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

  • Founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

  • Brigitte Macron the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono, pose for the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

  • Gayle Smith CEO of the non-governmental organization ONE, left, Brigitte Macron the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono, pose for the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

  • Brigitte Macron the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono, pose for the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

  • Founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono, left, talks to Brigitte Macron the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

  • Brigitte Macron the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono, pose for the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

  • Brigitte Macron the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono, pose for the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

  • Founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

  • Founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, July 24, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron has received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

Bono met with Macron for over an hour Monday to discuss the U2 front man's non-governmental organization ONE, which - its website says - takes "action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa."

Accompanied by French first lady Brigitte Macron afterward, Bono said one of the main issues in the fruitful talks was the education of girls and women in Africa.

Bono, a high-profile activist, is no stranger to the French presidential palace, having met former Presidents Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande.

The singer was awarded the Legion of Honor, the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, in 2003.

