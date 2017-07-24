Phelps loses by 2 seconds to simulated shark in 'Shark Week'

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, the fin of a great white shark is seen swimming a past research boat in the waters off Gansbaai, South Africa. Olympic champion Michael Phelps lost to a simulated shark in the Discovery Channelâs Shark Week special âPhelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White,â which aired July 23, 2017. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Phelps lost to a shark in the Discovery Channelâs Shark Week special âPhelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," which aired on July 23, 2017. It was billed as a race between Phelps and the predator but much to the disappointment of some Twitter users, Phelps didnât actually swim in the water next to the shark.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

Michael Phelps has finally met his match in the water: a "great white shark."

The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel's Shark Week special "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White."

But Phelps didn't swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps was outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark's powerful tail. He finished the 100 meter race in 38 seconds, two seconds slower than the simulated shark.

Phelps tweeted Sunday that he'd like a rematch, but in warmer water.