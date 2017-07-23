Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 7/23/2017 8:50 AM

Johnson sent to back of Brickyard field after gear change

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will be one of three cars sent to the back of the Brickyard 400 starting grid.

After qualifying fourth Saturday, Johnson made a rear gear change. Cole Whitt made the same change, also pushing him to the back of the field. Whitt had qualified 34th in the 40-car field.

The third car belongs to Joey Gase, who qualified 38th. He made an engine change.

A fourth driver, BJ McLeod, was sent to the back of the field when series officials tossed out his qualifying time because of a rules violation.

Series officials also announced on a rainy morning in Indianapolis that there will be a competition caution on Lap 20.

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

