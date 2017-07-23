Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/23/2017 8:29 PM

MLS Capsules

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.

Jeremy Ebobisse set up the winner and also scored for Portland (8-8-6). The Timbers are short-handed because of injuries, suspensions and players away for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. They were 0-3-3 during the winless streak

Andrew Jacobson scored for Vancouver (8-8-3).

Blanco scored in the 49th minute. The Argentine midfielder sliced through the defense, took a back-heel return pass from Ebobisse and rolled the ball past a helpless goalkeeper David Ousted.

Ebobisse scored in the 14th minute in his first MLS start, and Jacobson tied it in the 45th.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account