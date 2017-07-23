MLS Capsules

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.

Jeremy Ebobisse set up the winner and also scored for Portland (8-8-6). The Timbers are short-handed because of injuries, suspensions and players away for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. They were 0-3-3 during the winless streak

Andrew Jacobson scored for Vancouver (8-8-3).

Blanco scored in the 49th minute. The Argentine midfielder sliced through the defense, took a back-heel return pass from Ebobisse and rolled the ball past a helpless goalkeeper David Ousted.

Ebobisse scored in the 14th minute in his first MLS start, and Jacobson tied it in the 45th.