5-vehicle crash near Bloomington kills 3, injures 2 others

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Authorities say a five-vehicle crash near a construction zone outside Bloomington has left three people dead and two others hurt.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain says the crash Saturday afternoon on the Indiana 37 Business Route north of Bloomington killed a man and two women in a minivan. He says a child about 2 or 3 years old from the minivan was in good condition and a driver of one of four other vehicles involved suffered head injuries.

Swain says the Miller Transportation bus struck the minivan from behind about 1:45 p.m., triggering a collision involving three other vehicles.

Miller Transportation issued a statement saying it was "greatly saddened for the loss of life" and offering "heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families and all those impacted by the accident."