Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/23/2017 10:29 AM

Groups make DIY bike lanes to show US cities what could be

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this photo provided by the San Francisco Transformation Department, an orange cone separates cyclists from traffic on a San Francisco street on Monday, October 24, 2016. The divider was the work of the San Francisco Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to Dallas. (Twitter via AP)

    In this photo provided by the San Francisco Transformation Department, an orange cone separates cyclists from traffic on a San Francisco street on Monday, October 24, 2016. The divider was the work of the San Francisco Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to Dallas. (Twitter via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo provided by the San Francisco Transformation Department, a traffic signal made with tape separates cyclists from traffic on a San Francisco street on Sunday, April 23, 2017. The signal was the work of the San Francisco Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to Dallas. (Twitter via AP)

    In this photo provided by the San Francisco Transformation Department, a traffic signal made with tape separates cyclists from traffic on a San Francisco street on Sunday, April 23, 2017. The signal was the work of the San Francisco Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to Dallas. (Twitter via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo provided by the Dallas Transformation Department, painted street signals are all that remain of a makeshift buffered bike lane that Dallas city officials removed on Thursday, June 26, 2017. The divider was the work of the Dallas Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to San Francisco. (Twitter via AP)

    In this photo provided by the Dallas Transformation Department, painted street signals are all that remain of a makeshift buffered bike lane that Dallas city officials removed on Thursday, June 26, 2017. The divider was the work of the Dallas Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to San Francisco. (Twitter via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo provided by the Dallas Transformation Department, a man paints a traffic signal on a Dallas street while building a makeshift bike lane on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The bike lane was the work of the Dallas Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to San Francisco. (Twitter via AP)

    In this photo provided by the Dallas Transformation Department, a man paints a traffic signal on a Dallas street while building a makeshift bike lane on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The bike lane was the work of the Dallas Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to San Francisco. (Twitter via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo provided by the Dallas Transformation Department, a makeshift bike lane divider separates cyclists from traffic on a Dallas street on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The divider was the work of the Dallas Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to San Francisco. (Twitter via AP)

    In this photo provided by the Dallas Transformation Department, a makeshift bike lane divider separates cyclists from traffic on a Dallas street on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The divider was the work of the Dallas Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to San Francisco. (Twitter via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo provided by the Dallas Transformation Department, a makeshift bike lane divider separates cyclists from traffic on a Dallas street on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The divider was the work of the Dallas Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to San Francisco. (Twitter via AP)

    In this photo provided by the Dallas Transformation Department, a makeshift bike lane divider separates cyclists from traffic on a Dallas street on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The divider was the work of the Dallas Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to San Francisco. (Twitter via AP)
    Associated Press

 
By JAIME DUNAWAY
Associated Press
 
 

DALLAS -- Activists frustrated by the state of the roads in cities such as Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Boston are taking a do-it-yourself approach to improving them.

Groups of anonymous Twitter users have been establishing makeshift bike lanes and filling potholes in their communities, unbeknownst to their city governments.

Though the measures are meant to be temporary, the activists say they can show the public what could be and spur cities to make permanent improvements.

City officials consider such projects to be vandalism and say they can endanger the public.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account