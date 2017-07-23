Groups make DIY bike lanes to show US cities what could be

In this photo provided by the Dallas Transformation Department, a makeshift bike lane divider separates cyclists from traffic on a Dallas street on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The divider was the work of the Dallas Transformation Department, one of several like-minded groups of anonymous Twitter users who have taken a do-it-yourself approach to making road improvements in cities stretching from New York and Boston to San Francisco. (Twitter via AP) Associated Press

DALLAS -- Activists frustrated by the state of the roads in cities such as Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Boston are taking a do-it-yourself approach to improving them.

Groups of anonymous Twitter users have been establishing makeshift bike lanes and filling potholes in their communities, unbeknownst to their city governments.

Though the measures are meant to be temporary, the activists say they can show the public what could be and spur cities to make permanent improvements.

City officials consider such projects to be vandalism and say they can endanger the public.