updated: 7/23/2017 11:50 AM

Jordan army site: Violent incident near Israeli Embassy

Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan -- A news site linked to Jordan's military has reported a violent incident near Israel's embassy in the kingdom's capital of Amman.

The Hala Akhbar site reported Sunday evening that an Israeli and a Jordanian were wounded and that the incident involved a stabbing and a shooting.

The site says one of the wounded was in critical and the other in moderate condition.

A heavier-than-usual Jordanian security presence was seen near the embassy Sunday evening.

Israel's Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.

Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the site. On Friday, thousands of Jordanians staged an anti-Israeli protest in Amman.

