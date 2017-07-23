Ahead of key vote, details of GOP health bill still unknown

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks into the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

In this July 18, 2017 photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. There are many reasons why the Senate will probably reject Republicansâ crowning bill razing much of âObamacare.â There are fewer why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might revive it and avert a GOP humiliation. Associated Press

FILE - In this March 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Repeal and replace âObamacare.â Just repeal. Or let it fail _ maybe with a little nudge. President Donald Trump has sent a flurry of mixed messages, raising questions about the White House strategy on health care. Associated Press

In this July 20, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks into the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington. A brutal reality is settling over Capitol Hill: The Republican effort to repeal and replace âObamacare,â which has consumed the first six months of the Trump administration, may never yield results. Not only that, the GOP goal of overhauling the tax code requires passing a budget that is months overdue. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Senate will move forward with a key vote this week on a Republican health care bill but it's not yet known whether the legislation will seek to replace the Affordable Care Act or simply repeal it. That's according to John Thune of South Dakota, the third-highest ranking Republican senator.

Thune told "Fox News Sunday" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will make a decision soon on which bill to bring up for a vote. Thune cast this week's vote as mostly procedural. But he acknowledged that senators should be able to know beforehand what the bill says.

McConnell is making a last-gasp effort to resuscitate the floundering legislation after President Donald Trump insisted that senators not leave town for the August recess without passing a health bill.