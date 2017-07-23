Breaking News Bar
 
Cuba's public face of diplomacy with US leaving post

By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN
Cuban officials say the public face of the country's diplomatic opening with the United States is leaving her post to become ambassador to Canada.

Josefina Vidal was sworn in to her new role Sunday at a ceremony presided over by President Raul Castro, according to Cuban media.

Officials said Vidal's deputy Gustavo Machin would also leave the division of U.S. affairs to become ambassador to Spain.

Vidal and Machin were given unusual rein to talk publicly about Cuba's relations with Washington. Both offered regular briefings to journalists about the state of diplomatic ties, which were re-established two years ago.

The Cuban government did not immediately say who would take their places.

