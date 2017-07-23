Breaking News Bar
 
Movies
updated: 7/23/2017 10:58 AM

Victory for 'Dunkirk' and 'Girls Trip' at box office

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Fionn Whitehead in a scene from "Dunkirk." (Melissa Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

    This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Fionn Whitehead in a scene from "Dunkirk." (Melissa Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
    Associated Press

  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows Regina Hall, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish in a scene from the comedy "Girls Trip." (Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures via AP)

    This image released by Universal Pictures shows Regina Hall, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish in a scene from the comedy "Girls Trip." (Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures via AP)
    Associated Press

  • This image released by STX Entertainment shows Dane DeHaan, left, and Cara Delevingne in a scene from "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." (Vikram Gounassegarin/STX Entertainment via AP)

    This image released by STX Entertainment shows Dane DeHaan, left, and Cara Delevingne in a scene from "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." (Vikram Gounassegarin/STX Entertainment via AP)
    Associated Press

 
By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- It's victory for "Dunkirk" at the box office this weekend. Studios on Sunday say the Christopher Nolan World War II epic earned an estimated $50.5 million to top the charts, with $11.7 million of that coming from IMAX screens.

The well-reviewed Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith comedy "Girls Trip" also beat expectations, taking second place with $30.4 million. Audiences were 79 percent female and gave the film a coveted A+ CinemaScore.

Not so successful was Luc Besson's $180 million sci-fi epic "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," which earned $17 million from North American theaters over the weekend.

Exposure was limited, however. Besson's production company EuropaCorp says 90 percent of the budget was already covered by foreign pre-sales, equity financing and tax subsidies.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account