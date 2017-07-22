Sale blanks Angels for 6 innings in Boston's 6-2 win

hello

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts watches in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2017. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun tosses his bat after striking out against the Boston Red Sox to end the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., right, catches a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Yunel Escobar as right fielder Mookie Betts looks on during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts rolls over after scoring on a hit by Andrew Benintendi during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is greeted in the dugout after sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2017. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Chris Sale pitched six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox rode a five-run first inning to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Sale (12-4) allowed four hits and struck out nine to push his major league-leading total to 200. He walked one and lowered his American League-best ERA to 2.48.

He has won 11 of his last 13 decisions.

Sale improved to 6-0 against the Angels with a 1.23 ERA in seven starts (nine games).

Boston jumped on erratic Angels starter Ricky Nolasco (4-11) in the first, with six of its first seven batters collecting a hit. Nolasco went four innings and allowed all six runs on nine hits and a walk.

The Angels avoided a shutout when Martin Maldonado hit a solo home run off reliever Kyle Martin in the seventh. It was his 11th homer of the season.

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia went hitless in four at-bats to snap his nine-game hitting streak.

The Angels have won only three of their last 12 games to fall 4Â½ games back of the American League's second wild card spot.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Right-hander Joe Kelly (strained left hamstring) remained in Boston and threw long-toss. . With Eduardo Rodriguez (partial shoulder dislocation) back, right-hander Doug Fister is moving to the bullpen. In five games (four starts), Fister is 0-4 with a 7.89 ERA.

Angels: Right-hander Matt Shoemaker (forearm strain) threw lightly for the first time in two weeks. "He's taking baby steps right now," said Angels manager Mike Scioscia. "We won't have a read on him for another seven to 10 days." . Left-hander Tyler Skaggs (right oblique strain) is scheduled to throw four innings Saturday for Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Left-hander David Price (5-2, 3.39 ERA) looks to keep his strong recent stretch going Saturday against the Angels. In his last three starts, he has allowed just two earned runs (20 innings).

Angels: Right-hander JC Ramirez (8-8, 4.54) is scheduled to make his 19th start of the season. In five career games against the Red Sox (one start) he is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA. He last started a game on June 14.