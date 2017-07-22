Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 7/22/2017 10:04 AM

Roddick, Clijsters among Tennis Hall of Fame inductees

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Kim Clijsters of Belgium and Andy Roddick of the United States laugh during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Kim Clijsters of Belgium and Andy Roddick of the United States laugh during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Andy Roddick of the United States speaks during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Andy Roddick of the United States speaks during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Kim Clijsters of Belgium smiles during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Kim Clijsters of Belgium smiles during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Monique Kalkman van den Bosch, of the Netherlands, speaks during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Monique Kalkman van den Bosch, of the Netherlands, speaks during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductee, journalist Steve Flink speaks during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductee, journalist Steve Flink speaks during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

 
By JIMMY GOLEN
Associated Press
 
 

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Andy Roddick says jokingly he can now keep Roger Federer from a unanimous selection for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

As a new inductee, Roddick gets to vote on future candidates. He jested ahead of his enshrinement on Saturday that he'll use it to get back at Federer, who stood in his way during at least four Grand Slam finals.

Roddick joins inductees Kim Clijsters, six-time Paralympic medalist Monique Kalkman and journalist and historian Steve Flink. Tennis instructor and innovator Vic Braden was to be inducted posthumously.

Roddick won one Grand Slam and lost to Federer in the finals four times. He says he doesn't ask himself what would have happened if he hadn't come along at the same time of perhaps the greatest player.

He says the first text he got when he woke up Saturday was from Federer. Says Roddick: "He makes it extremely hard not to like him as a person."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account