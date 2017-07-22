Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 7/22/2017 4:55 PM

Bryant gallops home, Cubs rally in 8th, edge Cardinals 3-2

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Chicago.

  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Chicago.

  • Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist, right, throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, at the second base during the eight inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Chicago.

BY MIKE HELFGOT
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Kris Bryant galloped home from first base on Anthony Rizzo's bloop double, capping a three-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Saturday in the ever-tightening NL Central race.

A classic pitchers' duel between Jon Lester and Adam Wainwright kept it scoreless into the eighth. The Cubs began the day one game behind shaky Milwaukee for the division lead, with the Cardinals 3 1/2 back of the Brewers.

After Paul DeJong and Randal Grichuk hit two-out homers off Lester for a 2-0 lead, the Cubs came back.

Ben Zobrist's RBI double with two outs made it 2-1 and chased Wainwright. Bryant greeted reliever Matt Bowman (2-4) with a broken-bat single that tied it.

Brett Cecil then relieved and on a 3-2 pitch, Rizzo followed a looper toward left-center. Bryant ran hard the whole way and slid home as catcher Yadier Molina couldn't control center fielder Dexter Fowler's one-hop throw.

Lester (7-6), who had a perfect game until Wainwright singled with two outs in the sixth, struck out 10. Wade Davis walked a pair with two outs before striking out Molina for his 19th saves in 19 chances.

Article Comments ()
