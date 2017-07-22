Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/22/2017 6:19 PM

Predators re-sign Arvidsson to $29.75 million, 7-year deal

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have re-signed 31-goal scorer Viktor Arvidsson to a $29.75 million, seven-year deal.

Arvidsson will count $4.25 million against the salary cap through 2022-23. General manager David Poile announced the deal Saturday night after the team and player went to arbitration earlier in the day.

The restricted free-agent forward tied for the Predators lead in goals and with 61 points last season. His 45-point improvement from 2015-16 was the second-biggest in the NHL.

Arvidsson had 13 points in 22 games during Nashville's run to the Stanley Cup Final. The 24-year-old Swede has 39 goals and 38 assists for 77 points in 142 NHL games, all with the Predators.

Nashville has two restricted free agents left to sign: center Ryan Johansen and forward Austin Watson.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account