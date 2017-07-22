IN Current Conditions

IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 22, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;77;Calm;0;87%

Auburn;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;NE;3;88%

Bloomington;Clear;82;SW;5;79%

Columbus;Intermittent clouds;79;SE;5;93%

Eagle Creek;Partly cloudy w/ showers;78;Calm;0;86%

Elkhart;Thunderstorms;74;SSE;7;87%

Evansville;Clear;83;SSW;5;73%

Fort Wayne;Thunderstorms;75;Calm;0;87%

Gary;Thunderstorms;74;S;7;94%

Goshen;Thunderstorms;74;SSE;7;87%

Huntingburg;Clear;82;S;7;79%

Indianapolis;Cloudy;78;SE;10;90%

Knox;Cloudy;70;NNW;9;100%

Kokomo;Thunderstorms;75;SE;5;94%

Lafayette;Cloudy;75;SE;3;90%

Muncie;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;77;Calm;0;87%

Peru;Cloudy;74;SE;5;97%

Shelbyville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;84%

South Bend;Rain;71;SSE;9;100%

Terre Haute;Clear;76;Calm;0;90%

Warsaw;Rain;72;N;10;100%

