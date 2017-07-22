IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 22, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;77;Calm;0;87%
Auburn;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;NE;3;88%
Bloomington;Clear;82;SW;5;79%
Columbus;Intermittent clouds;79;SE;5;93%
Eagle Creek;Partly cloudy w/ showers;78;Calm;0;86%
Elkhart;Thunderstorms;74;SSE;7;87%
Evansville;Clear;83;SSW;5;73%
Fort Wayne;Thunderstorms;75;Calm;0;87%
Gary;Thunderstorms;74;S;7;94%
Goshen;Thunderstorms;74;SSE;7;87%
Huntingburg;Clear;82;S;7;79%
Indianapolis;Cloudy;78;SE;10;90%
Knox;Cloudy;70;NNW;9;100%
Kokomo;Thunderstorms;75;SE;5;94%
Lafayette;Cloudy;75;SE;3;90%
Muncie;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;77;Calm;0;87%
Peru;Cloudy;74;SE;5;97%
Shelbyville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;84%
South Bend;Rain;71;SSE;9;100%
Terre Haute;Clear;76;Calm;0;90%
Warsaw;Rain;72;N;10;100%
