posted: 7/22/2017 7:00 AM

The Latest: Israeli troops raid home of Palestinian attacker

  • Israeli border border police fire tear gas at Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • Palestinians run for cover from tear gas shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • Palestinians run away from tear gas shot by Israeli army during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • A Palestinian uses a slingshot against Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • Palestinians pray outside Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • A Palestinian uses a slingshot against Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • An Israeli border policeman takes a selfie during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • Palestinians run away from tear gas thrown by Israeli police officers outside Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • Palestinians run away from tear gas thrown by Israeli police officers outside Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • Palestinians run away from tear gas thrown by Israeli police officers outside Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

  • Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, ride vehicles during a protest against metal detectors Israel erected at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, at the Palestinian Legislative Council in Gaza City, Friday, July 21, 2017.

  • A Palestinian protester throws a teargas canister fired by Israeli soldiers back during clashes on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

  • A Palestinian protester rests during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

  • Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate an injured man during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

  • Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate an injured man during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

  • Palestinian protesters stand on top of a sandy hill during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

  • A Palestinian protester throws a teargas canister fired by Israeli soldiers back during clashes on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

JERUSALEM -- The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A relative says Israeli troops have arrested the brother of a 20-year-old Palestinian who stabbed to death three members of an Israeli family.

The assailant, identified as Omar al-Abed, 20, had sneaked over the fence of the Israeli settlement of Halamish in the West Bank late Friday and infiltrated the family's home, surprising them during a Sabbath dinner.

The army says the attacker killed a man and two of his children, while a woman was wounded. Al-Abed is hospitalized in Israel after being shot.

Ibrahim al-Abed, an uncle, says troops searched the family home in the village of Kobar on Saturday and arrested al-Abed's brother Monir, 21.

In a Facebook post Friday, Omar al-Abed said he was avenging what he called Israel's "desecration" of a Jerusalem shrine.

___

8:15 a.m.

Six people are dead after Israeli-Palestinian tensions over the Holy Land's most contested shrine boiled over into violence.

Three Palestinians died in street clashes in Jerusalem and three Israelis in a stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement Friday.

After nightfall, a Palestinian sneaked into a home in the Israeli settlement of Halamish in the West Bank and stabbed to death three Israelis.

Earlier, several thousand Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank clashed with Israeli troops, burning tires or throwing stones and firecrackers. Troops fired live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas. Three Palestinians were killed and several dozen hospitalized with live or rubber bullet injuries.

