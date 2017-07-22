The Latest: Israeli troops raid home of Palestinian attacker

Israeli border border police fire tear gas at Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

Palestinians run away from tear gas shot by Israeli army during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

A Palestinian uses a slingshot against Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

Palestinians pray outside Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

A Palestinian uses a slingshot against Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

An Israeli border policeman takes a selfie during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

Palestinians run away from tear gas thrown by Israeli police officers outside Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

Palestinians run away from tear gas thrown by Israeli police officers outside Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

Palestinians run away from tear gas thrown by Israeli police officers outside Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.

Associated Press

Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, ride vehicles during a protest against metal detectors Israel erected at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, at the Palestinian Legislative Council in Gaza City, Friday, July 21, 2017.

Associated Press

A Palestinian protester throws a teargas canister fired by Israeli soldiers back during clashes on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

Associated Press

A Palestinian protester rests during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

Associated Press

Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate an injured man during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

Associated Press

Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate an injured man during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

Associated Press

Palestinian protesters stand on top of a sandy hill during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.

Associated Press