Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 7/22/2017 8:00 AM

Indiana town shaken over unsolved arson that killed 4 kids

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FLORA, Ind. -- More than seven months after a house fire killed four sisters and critically injured their mother, residents in a small central Indiana town are wondering if the blaze that was ruled arson by investigators ever will be solved.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2udOxBS ) reports that investigators had found accelerants after the Nov. 21 fire in the Flora home.

Investigators haven't released any more details about the accelerants or possible suspects. Officials say the case remains under investigation, but they're no longer speaking about it publicly.

Killed were 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Kionnie Welch.

Flora has about 2,000 residents.

Residents in the area also are continuing to deal with the February slayings of two girls in nearby Delphi.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account