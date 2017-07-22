Indiana town shaken over unsolved arson that killed 4 kids

hello

FLORA, Ind. -- More than seven months after a house fire killed four sisters and critically injured their mother, residents in a small central Indiana town are wondering if the blaze that was ruled arson by investigators ever will be solved.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2udOxBS ) reports that investigators had found accelerants after the Nov. 21 fire in the Flora home.

Investigators haven't released any more details about the accelerants or possible suspects. Officials say the case remains under investigation, but they're no longer speaking about it publicly.

Killed were 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Kionnie Welch.

Flora has about 2,000 residents.

Residents in the area also are continuing to deal with the February slayings of two girls in nearby Delphi.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com