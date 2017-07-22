Breaking News Bar
 
Former Australian tennis pro Peter Doohan dead at 56

Associated Press
SYDNEY -- Former tennis professional Peter Doohan, whose best-known victory was over Boris Becker at Wimbledon in 1987, has died aged 56, Tennis Australia said in a statement on Saturday.

Doohan was diagnosed nine weeks ago with a particularly aggressive form of motor neurone disease.

On July 1, the Australian celebrated the 30th anniversary of his victory over Becker in the second round at Wimbledon, which was then considered one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. It was the earliest defeat by a defending men's champion in 20 years.

Becker was the top seed and two-time defending champion while Doohan was ranked 70 after beginning the year ranked 301. He won 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, earning the nickname "the Becker Wrecker." Becker said: "I think I'm a better player than he is, but he was like magic, guessing everything I would do."

Doohan won one ATP singles title and five doubles titles, and reached a best singles ranking of 43 and a doubles ranking of 15 before he retired in 1996.

