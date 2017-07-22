Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Buffett son's foundation gives $3M grant to Decatur museum

Associated Press
DECATUR, Ill. -- The foundation of the son of billionaire Warren Buffett has given a $3 million grant to the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur.

The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports (http://bit.ly/2uj6gJO ) that the museum will expand next summer with a two-story exhibit focused on law enforcement. The money comes from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. Museum executive director Amber Kaylor says the 7,000-square-foot exhibit will be called "Heroes Hall." She says the museum received the grant after making a proposal to the foundation.

Buffet said in a statement that he hopes the exhibit enhances the museum and brings recognition to law enforcement.

The foundation has made a number of large donations in recent years in the Decatur area. Howard Buffett is an auxiliary deputy of the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

___

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com

