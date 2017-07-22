Breaking News Bar
 
Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer

  Millie Bobby Brown speaks at the "Stranger Things" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Millie Bobby Brown speaks at the "Stranger Things" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  Caleb McLaughlin, left, and Noah Schnapp attend the "Stranger Things" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Caleb McLaughlin, left, and Noah Schnapp attend the "Stranger Things" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  Joe Keery walks on stage at the "Stranger Things" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Joe Keery walks on stage at the "Stranger Things" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  Natalia Dyer walks on stage at the "Stranger Things" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Natalia Dyer walks on stage at the "Stranger Things" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

 
By SANDY COHEN
Associated Press
 
 

SAN DIEGO -- The creators of "Stranger Things" premiered a trailer for the show's second season at Comic-Con on Saturday that was so new, even the cast hadn't seen it.

The Duffer Bros. were joined by director Shawn Levy and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine and the crew of young actors who play a group of friends searching for their buddy who mysteriously disappears. The trailer shows that Will Byers, who went missing in the first season, continues to be haunted by the experience.

Three new cast members were introduced: Paul Reiser, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink. Reiser plays a government official. Sink joins the group of boys. And Montgomery described his character as a "human antagonist."

The sci-fi series is set to return to Netflix on Oct. 31.

