Authorities: Man shot, wounded by Indiana sheriff's deputies

INDIANAPOLIS -- Authorities say two sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a man who led them on a chase following an attempted traffic stop in central Indiana.

State police say Shelby County deputies tried to pull over an SUV near Interstate 74 southeast of Indianapolis early Friday and the driver didn't stop. The chase ended in a rural area and police say two deputies fired at the 26-year-old Indianapolis man.

The man was taken to a hospital with wounds that police say weren't life-threatening. The deputies and a passenger in the SUV weren't injured.

State police are working with the Shelby County prosecutor's office to investigate and review the circumstances of the chase and shooting.