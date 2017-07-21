Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Illinois county board committee supports tablets for jail

Associated Press
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A county jail in Illinois may begin providing Android tablets to its inmates.

The Rockford Register Star (http://bit.ly/2tssREK ) reports the Winnebago County Board's Public Safety Committee met with tablet vendor Global Tel Link before unanimously voting in favor of a resolution to award a contract to the company. The resolution now goes to the entire County Board for a vote at a meeting July 27.

Tom Meriam is the company's vice president of sales. He says the tablets have education and safety benefits, including reducing inmate fights with each other and officers.

The tablets would be provided to inmates free of charge. They're enclosed in cases made of thick plastic, have phone capabilities and would replace the limited number of hard-wired phones that inmates currently share.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

