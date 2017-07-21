Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 7/21/2017 7:00 AM

Ari Melber tries to improve a troubled time slot at MSNBC

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By DAVID BAUDER
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Ari Melber has been one of MSNBC's most valuable utility players. Now he gets his own show, and the assignment of shoring up a weak spot in the cable network's weekday lineup.

The 37-year-old chief legal correspondent launches "The Beat" Monday at 6 p.m. ET. He's promising a show that makes its points by reporting more than pontificating.

"The Beat" will be the fourth different show in the time slot for MSNBC in less than two years. As the network's evening lineup has soared during the Trump administration, this has been a trouble spot. Predecessor Greta Van Susteren lasted barely six months at that time.

Melber is a lawyer who practiced in New York and also worked in the presidential campaigns of John Kerry and Barack Obama.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account