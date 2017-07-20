Breaking News Bar
 
AP source: Cavaliers talking contract with Derrick Rose

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing a contract with former NBA MVP Derrick Rose.

The team is discussing a one-year deal with Rose, said the person who spoke Thursday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Cleveland is limited in what it can offer the free agent guard, whose career has been slowed by knee injuries. Rose made $21.3 million while playing in 64 games for the New York Knicks last season.

ESPN.com first reported the Cavs' interest in the 28-year-old Rose.

The Cavs signed free agent Jose Calderon last month as a backup to All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. Rose, if healthy, would be a better option than the 34-year-old Calderon.

Cleveland struggled to fill the backup role after allowing Matthew Dellavedova to leave as a free agent following the 2016 championship season.

