Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 7/20/2017 7:00 AM

Malaysia bans 'Despacito' on state radio, TV due to lyrics

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Malaysia has banned "Despacito" on state radio and television, though it might be hard to slow the song's record-breaking popularity.

The ban applies only to government-run radio and TV outlets, not to music streaming services or global entertainment providers like YouTube.

Communications Minister Salleh Said Keruak said late Wednesday the song was reviewed and banned because of a public complaint that the lyrics are obscene. Salleh urged private radio stations to censor the song themselves out of sensitivity to local culture.

The Spanish-language song - its title means "slowly" - was released by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in January.

The original and a remix featuring Justin Bieber are the most streamed track of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account