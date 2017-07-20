IN Forecast for Saturday, July 22, 2017
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;2;73%;78%;7
Auburn;Showers and t-storms;89;72;ESE;5;70%;86%;7
Bloomington;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SSW;5;70%;55%;7
Columbus;A t-storm in spots;95;76;S;5;70%;55%;7
Eagle Creek;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SE;4;71%;66%;7
Elkhart;Showers and t-storms;89;72;SE;6;74%;86%;6
Evansville;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SW;6;55%;33%;8
Fort Wayne;Showers and t-storms;89;74;ESE;5;73%;87%;7
Gary;Thunderstorms;85;73;ESE;6;75%;88%;6
Goshen;Showers and t-storms;89;72;SE;6;74%;87%;6
Huntingburg;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SSW;6;66%;42%;8
Indianapolis;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;SSW;5;66%;67%;7
Knox;Showers and t-storms;88;72;SE;5;79%;86%;6
Kokomo;A shower or t-storm;89;76;S;6;76%;78%;7
Lafayette;Showers and t-storms;90;74;ESE;4;78%;82%;6
Muncie;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;ESE;4;71%;80%;7
Peru;A shower or t-storm;89;76;SSE;6;81%;87%;7
Shelbyville;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;SSW;5;71%;66%;7
South Bend;Showers and t-storms;89;71;E;5;71%;86%;6
Terre Haute;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SE;5;66%;55%;8
Warsaw;A shower or t-storm;88;72;ESE;5;76%;85%;7
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Forecast