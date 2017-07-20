Breaking News Bar
 
IN Forecast for Saturday, July 22, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;2;73%;78%;7

Auburn;Showers and t-storms;89;72;ESE;5;70%;86%;7

Bloomington;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SSW;5;70%;55%;7

Columbus;A t-storm in spots;95;76;S;5;70%;55%;7

Eagle Creek;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SE;4;71%;66%;7

Elkhart;Showers and t-storms;89;72;SE;6;74%;86%;6

Evansville;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SW;6;55%;33%;8

Fort Wayne;Showers and t-storms;89;74;ESE;5;73%;87%;7

Gary;Thunderstorms;85;73;ESE;6;75%;88%;6

Goshen;Showers and t-storms;89;72;SE;6;74%;87%;6

Huntingburg;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SSW;6;66%;42%;8

Indianapolis;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;SSW;5;66%;67%;7

Knox;Showers and t-storms;88;72;SE;5;79%;86%;6

Kokomo;A shower or t-storm;89;76;S;6;76%;78%;7

Lafayette;Showers and t-storms;90;74;ESE;4;78%;82%;6

Muncie;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;ESE;4;71%;80%;7

Peru;A shower or t-storm;89;76;SSE;6;81%;87%;7

Shelbyville;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;SSW;5;71%;66%;7

South Bend;Showers and t-storms;89;71;E;5;71%;86%;6

Terre Haute;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SE;5;66%;55%;8

Warsaw;A shower or t-storm;88;72;ESE;5;76%;85%;7

_____

_____

