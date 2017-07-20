Suspect faces arraignment in kidnapping of China scholar

FILE - This undated file photo provided by The University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang, a Chinese scholar studying at the University of Illinois who was kidnapped June 9, 2017. At a news conference Friday, July 14, 2017, relatives of Zhang announced an increase in the reward in the case. A Champaign man has been indicted on kidnapping charges in Zhang's disappearance. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File) Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping. Zhang was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign when she disappeared June 9, 2017. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP) Associated Press

This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen, the suspect in the kidnapping of visiting University of Illinois Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang. At Christensen's first court appearance at federal court in Urbana, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2017, a judge ordered Christensen held without bond. Authorities said facts in the case indicate the Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. (Macon County Sheriff's Office via AP) Associated Press

URBANA, Ill. -- An arraignment is scheduled for a 28-year-old man charged in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China.

Brendt Christensen is expected to enter a plea Thursday in U.S. District Court near the school's campus in Urbana.

A grand jury returned an indictment last week charging Christensen with kidnapping. That confirmed a decision by federal agents to arrest and charge him earlier.

Christensen is accused of kidnapping 26-year-old Yingying Zhang on June 9 off campus. He himself was a recent graduate student in physics at the university.

Investigators say Zhang was abducted on her way to sign an apartment lease. They allege Christensen lured her into his car. After Christensen's June 30 arrest, investigators said they believe Zhang is dead. They haven't found her body.