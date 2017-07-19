IN Forecast for Friday, July 21, 2017
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;A strong t-storm;90;74;WSW;7;69%;55%;6
Auburn;Strong thunderstorms;88;72;WNW;7;79%;79%;7
Bloomington;Partly sunny and hot;93;74;SW;6;61%;28%;8
Columbus;Clouds and sun, hot;94;74;SW;6;65%;32%;7
Eagle Creek;A t-storm around;91;75;WSW;7;64%;48%;7
Elkhart;A strong t-storm;89;71;WNW;9;78%;80%;7
Evansville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SW;6;54%;7%;8
Fort Wayne;Strong thunderstorms;89;72;W;8;80%;84%;7
Gary;A strong t-storm;89;72;NE;11;64%;80%;7
Goshen;A strong t-storm;89;71;WNW;9;78%;80%;7
Huntingburg;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;SSW;6;65%;8%;8
Indianapolis;A t-storm around;91;75;W;7;63%;47%;7
Knox;Strong thunderstorms;89;71;NW;7;82%;73%;7
Kokomo;A strong t-storm;91;74;SW;9;72%;66%;7
Lafayette;A strong t-storm;89;73;WSW;8;74%;66%;7
Muncie;A strong t-storm;91;75;WSW;8;69%;55%;6
Peru;Strong thunderstorms;90;74;WSW;9;81%;73%;7
Shelbyville;A t-storm around;92;74;SW;7;69%;47%;7
South Bend;A strong t-storm;88;69;N;10;77%;80%;7
Terre Haute;Partly sunny and hot;94;75;SW;7;63%;17%;8
Warsaw;Strong thunderstorms;88;71;WNW;7;80%;74%;7
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Forecast