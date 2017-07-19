Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 7/19/2017 7:00 AM

2 Ohio children dead after crash along interstate in Indiana

Associated Press
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Police say a Canadian truck driver who failed to stop to avoid traffic approaching a construction zone hit an Ohio family's van on Interstate 70 in western Indiana, killing two young children.

Indiana State Police say a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis. Police say the semitrailer truck hit the van and then collided with another semitrailer.

The crash left a 3-year-old boy critically injured. Police say the children's mother, who was driving the van, was injured as well as the 62-year-old truck driver from Quebec who hit the van and a 57-year-old Indianapolis man driving the other semitrailer.

Names of the family members weren't immediately released. Prosecutors will review the investigation for possible charges.

