Seager's homer in 10th lifts Mariners over Astros 9-7

Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz (23) hugs Kyle Seager after hitting a home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, left, watches as Carlos Correa has his left hand looked at by manager A.J. Hinch and trainer Jeremiah Randall, right, during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Houston. Correa left the game. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, right, celebrates his solo home against the Seattle Mariners with George Springer during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2017, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager hugs Nelson Cruz after hitting the go-ahead home run off Houston Astros' relief pitcher Tony Sipp during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- The Seattle Mariners tied a season high by hitting four homers including back-to-back shots by Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia in the 10th inning to get a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

However, after the game it wasn't the powerful offense but Jean Segura's defense that everyone was talking about.

Josh Reddick was on second with no outs in the ninth inning when Segura snagged a grounder by Marwin Gonzalez backhanded and threw him out at first. Later in the inning he threw Reddick out at home on a fielder's choice on a ball hit by Nori Aoki. But Segura wasn't done yet. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Segura had another backhanded grab on a grounder hit by Alex Bregman and tossed it to second for the force out to send it to the 10th.

"The defense (from) Jean throughout there was just unbelievable," manager Scott Servais said. "The backhand stop that was the key out in the inning getting the first out with Marwin Gonzalez. Then the play at home, the backhand with the force play. There was a lot going on that inning."

Segura was asked about the last play of that inning.

"I knew the only chance I had was the force at second," he said. "It was just 'go get it.' It was the last out and if I don't get it or make an error, they win the game. I tried to make the play as quick as I (could)."

And it wasn't just the Mariners who raved about Segura's work.

"Both plays were exceptional plays," A.J. Hinch said. "Obviously, we would love to create more situations for ourselves, but it's hard to argue that he didn't have the most important plays of the game."

The wild back and forth game was tied at 7-7 entering the 10th when Seager, who finished with three hits, connected off Tony Sipp (0-1) on a shot to the seats in right field. Valencia added an insurance run when he launched a slider to center field three pitches later.

Mike Zunino and Nelson Cruz also homered for the Mariners as they tied a season high with four homers to win their fifth straight game.

Yovani Gallardo (4-7) allowed a hit and two walks in a scoreless ninth for the win and Edwin Diaz struck out two in a scoreless 10th for his 17th save.

Cruz tied it in the seventh and Zunino put Seattle on top with his homer in the eighth. A sacrifice fly by George Springer scored a run to tie it at 7-7 in the bottom of the eighth.

Jake Marisnick and Carlos Beltran both homered for the Astros on a night when All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left in the fourth inning after jamming his left thumb on a swing.

Houston used a four-run sixth, highlighted by a two-run homer by Beltran, to take a 6-5 lead.

Seattle starter Ariel Miranda yielded six hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

McCullers allowed six hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger was out for the second straight game after injuring his right index finger on Saturday night. But manager Scott Servais said he was feeling better on Monday and could be available on Tuesday.

Astros: Houston ace Dallas Keuchel allowed two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in three innings in his first rehabilitation assignment for Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday night. Keuchel hasn't pitched since June 2 because of a pinched nerve in his neck. The lefty will likely need multiple starts in the minors before he comes off the DL, but the Astros haven't yet determined exactly how many he will need. ... RHP Collin McHugh, who hasn't pitched all season because of an elbow injury, will throw a bullpen on Tuesday and if that goes well he could come off the disabled list this weekend.

CORREA'S INJURY

The Astros said that Correa will be re-evaluated on Tuesday and aren't sure how long he'll be out. "I've been playing through some pain the last couple of days and hopefully, it's nothing big," he said. "I felt a lot of pain in my finger and felt like I couldn't go back in there."

UP NEXT

Mariners: Sam Gaviglio (3-4, 4.31) will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start on Tuesday. Gaviglio last started in the majors on July 6 against Oakland when he allowed nine hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings of a 7-4 loss.

Astros: Brad Peacock (7-1, 2.63) is scheduled to start for Houston on Tuesday. He scattered five hits over six scoreless innings in a 19-1 win over the Blue Jays in his last start to extend his winning streak to four games.