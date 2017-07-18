Breaking News Bar
 
Cowboys' Whitehead: Dognapping and ransom is 'sickening'

  • FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead (13) prepares before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Arlington, Texas. Whitehead is asking for help locating his pitbull Blitz after burglars took the dog and demanded a $10,000 ransom. Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas that he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags.

Associated Press
DALLAS -- Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is asking for help locating his pitbull Blitz after burglars took the dog and demanded a $10,000 ransom.

Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas (http://bit.ly/2ta2Qpv ) that he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags. Whitehead has since gotten phone calls demanding he "cut a check" if he wants to get Blitz back alive, but he refused to pay $10,000 without first getting proof that Blitz is OK.

Whitehead has called the situation "heartbreaking" and "sickening," saying "it hurts because I don't know how he's being treated. I wasn't here to protect him."

The 25-year-old Whitehead tried to get detectives on the case, but they were unable to trace the dognappers' phones. Whitehead says he suspects the heist was "an inside job" and plans to talk to some people close to him.

Whitehead brought Blitz home nine weeks ago and has created an Instagram account for the pup, including photos of him in superhero costumes and a Cowboys shirt.

