Vikings to hold final Mankato training camp after 52 years

hello

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings say the 52nd training camp in Mankato will be their last one away from headquarters.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they plan to hold training camp at their new practice facility in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan starting in 2018.

For more than a half-century, the Vikings held training camp on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, about a 90-minute drive south of the Twin Cities. But with the opening of their new facility slated for this winter, the team has decided to stay closer to home.

To mark the end of an era, Vikings fans who attend training camp this year will get a commemorative poster celebrating the team's 52 years there.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL