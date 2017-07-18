Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/18/2017 9:07 AM

Vikings to hold final Mankato training camp after 52 years

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings say the 52nd training camp in Mankato will be their last one away from headquarters.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they plan to hold training camp at their new practice facility in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan starting in 2018.

For more than a half-century, the Vikings held training camp on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, about a 90-minute drive south of the Twin Cities. But with the opening of their new facility slated for this winter, the team has decided to stay closer to home.

To mark the end of an era, Vikings fans who attend training camp this year will get a commemorative poster celebrating the team's 52 years there.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account