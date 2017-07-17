Breaking News Bar
 
Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar in Australia's A-League

Associated Press
BRISBANE, Australia -- Ex-Italy international Massimo Maccarone is set to join Brisbane Roar in a one-season deal to play in Australia's A-League.

Brisbane coach John Aloisi confirmed Monday that the 37-year-old Empoli forward would join the Roar squad for pre-season training next week.

"We are pleased and excited to welcome a player of Massimo's caliber to Brisbane," Aloisi said in a statement. "His playing career is impressive and we are confident that Massimo's experience at the highest level will strengthen our already talented squad."

Maccarone, who spent five years with Middlesbrough in the English Premier League before returning to Italy, is only the second player to join the A-League directly from the Serie A. Italy and Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero played for Sydney FC from 2012-14.

