Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 7/17/2017 10:00 AM

Florida State, Lamar Jackson earn ACC preseason honors

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Florida State is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville is the preseason player of the year.

The ACC announced voting results Monday following a poll of 167 media members who attended last week's media days in Charlotte.

The Seminoles were picked as overall ACC champions on 118 ballots while reigning national champion Clemson received 35 votes.

Florida State also was picked as the Atlantic Division favorite while Miami was the top choice in the Coastal.

Clemson was picked behind the Seminoles in the division, followed by Louisville, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Boston College. Behind Miami in the Coastal were Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account