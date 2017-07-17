Bowlsby feels good about Big 12 despite negative perceptions

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby fist bumps the Kansas Jayhawks mascot before speaking to reporters during the Big 12 NCAA college football media day in Frisco, Texas, Monday, July 17, 2017. Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas -- Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the Big 12's decision to restore a football championship game was based only on the league wanting to optimize its chances of getting a team into the College Football Playoff.

Bowlsby says he feels good about what the Big 12 is doing and he defended the league against negative perceptions.

The Big 12 was 4-2 in bowl games last season, including 10-time Big 12 champion Oklahoma's 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. The Sooners were part of the playoff in 2015, the league's only team so far to make it under the new format.

Texas, one of three Big 12 teams with new head coaches this season, won the league's last national championship during the 2005 season.