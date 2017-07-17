Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/17/2017 11:34 AM

Sabres' coach Phil Housley hires Chris Hajt as assistant

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Sabres rookie head coach Phil Housley has hired Chris Hajt to serve as one of his assistants.

Hajt spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League affiliate, including the 2014-15 Calder Cup champion Manchester Monarchs. Hajt is a former defenseman, appearing in six NHL games split between Edmonton and Washington, and 477 career AHL games.

The 39-year-old is the son of former NHL defenseman Bill Hajt, who was Housley's teammate in Buffalo in the 1980s.

The Sabres also announced that assistant coach Tom Ward has been retained. Ward spent the past two seasons as an assistant under Dan Bylsma, who was fired in April.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account